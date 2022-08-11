Drought worsens in the south

Drought has worsened both locally and across the state. Most notably has been the addition of severe drought across southern Iowa, which was not there last week. Two thirds of the state are now at least abnormally dry with nearly 40% in a moderate drought or worse. 17% of the state is in a severe drought, up from 9% last week. The extreme drought continues in northwest Iowa.
Meanwhile, a third of the state is considered normal, including much of our northern and eastern counties after heavy rains. The further south of Highway 30 you go, the drier it gets with severe drought now expanding into Keokuk County.
Here is a look at the change map, or how the drought has changed week over week. You can see the drought expanding in the south but it actually improved a little in northwest Iowa.
After a surge of heavy rainfall this past weekend, we are well ahead of average for the month of August so far in Dubuque and Waterloo, but also in a surplus for Cedar Rapids. Matching the drought trend, Iowa City is so far below the average for the month of August.
For the year, we are slightly below normal in Waterloo and a few inches below in Dubuque. Again, the drying trend amplifies further to the south with Cedar Rapids and Iowa City about 3.5" to 5" below the year to date average. Still, we are much improved from the situation last year, except for in Iowa City.
There are a couple of isolated chances for rain today and scattered showers in the forecast for tomorrow. It looks like sporadic chances throughout next week too.
Overall, the rainfall is not expected to be very significant over the next week, although some localized pockets of heavy rain will be possible.
The 6-10 day outlook shows chances for dry weather.
As does the 8 to 14 day outlook.