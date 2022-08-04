Drought worsens across Iowa

The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning with data through Tuesday August 2. The driest areas didn't see much rain this past week and therefore the drought worsens in the Hawkeye state. Moderate drought jumped the most week over week from 17% of the state to 31%. 60% of the state is considered, at least, drier than normal. Severe and extreme drought continue in northwest Iowa.
Locally, we saw a slight increase in moderate drought across our southern counties, now into Iowa County. Areas along and south of Highway 30 (and a sliver of Butler County) are considered abnormally dry. The rest of the area is normal.
The following is how the drought changed week over week.
That map matches up well with the last 30 days of precip across the state.
Looking back at the month of July, ending with a surplus in Dubuque but deficits elsewhere.
So far in August, only 3 days in, it has been dry in the north but wet in the south.
Here is how much rain we normally see in August.
Below is an interesting comparison of this year's rainfall compared to last year and the normal through August 3. we are doing much better than last year in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids when drought was significant across the area. Everyone is still below normal for the year.
Looking forward, we have a shot at some heavy rainfall late Saturday into Monday morning. Otherwise, the forecast is very dry.
The 7 day rainfall estimates should potential for over an inch of rainfall in the north over the next week.
Unfortunately, the longer term outlook is dry in the 6 to 10 period.
As well as the 8 to 14 day period from August 11 through August 17.