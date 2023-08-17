 Skip to main content
Drought update: Thursday 8/17

  • 0

The latest Drought Monitor is out this morning and not much has changed over the last week (with data through Tuesday, August 15). Severe drought is widespread across the area with a ribbon of moderate drought in the east and west and extreme drought creeping into Keokuk County.

Drought Monitor.png

Parts of northeast Iowa saw the drought worsen with no other real change in the area.

current_IA_chng_1W.png

Even after some torrential rainfall in Dubuque County earlier this week, it was not enough to improve the drought. 

Monthly Stats Rain.png

We are still riding well below normal for the year.

Moisture Comparison AM no last year.png

Looking forward, there will be no relief from these conditions. It is going to be dry and hot.

10 Day Forecast AM.png

There is no rain in the next 7 to 10 days.

QPF 7 Day.png

Even the 8–14-day outlook through the end of August shows chances for below normal rainfall.

Precipitation Outlook 8-14 Day.png

The 3-to-4-week outlook shows near normal rainfall for the first week of September. 

WK34prcp.gif

But September could be dry as a whole.

off14_prcp.gif

