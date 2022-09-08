Drought Update 9/8/22

This is the latest drought monitor with data updated from this past Tuesday, September 6th. There was minimal to no change in eastern Iowa as well as the whole state of Iowa shown below.
The western and southern portions of the state are still in moderate to severe drought.
Though, Iowa is in much better shape than the rest of the western United States, with many areas in the severe to exceptional drought classification. They've also been dealing with wildfires on the west coast due to the record heat and very dry conditions.
The good news for us back home, is that our drought conditions look to stay steady if not improve some. Some areas could see 3+ inches of rain through Tuesday morning.