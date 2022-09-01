Drought Update 9/1/22

The newest drought monitor released this morning, and there was a mix of good news and bad news.
The good news is that some areas that were under abnormally dry conditions are now under "normal" conditions and are out of the drought definition. The bad news is that areas like Tama county, Keokuk county, and Johnson county saw an increase in severe drought. Below is a comparison between this week and last week.
As of now, we could see conditions revert back to abnormally dry and even intensify the severe drought conditions with the minimal rain chances in the 10 day forecast.