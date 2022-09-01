 Skip to main content
Drought Update 9/1/22

The newest drought monitor released this morning, and there was a mix of good news and bad news. 

Drought Monitor (1).png

The good news is that some areas that were under abnormally dry conditions are now under "normal" conditions and are out of the drought definition. The bad news is that areas like Tama county, Keokuk county, and Johnson county saw an increase in severe drought. Below is a comparison between this week and last week. 

Drought Monitor Comparison.PNG

As of now, we could see conditions revert back to abnormally dry and even intensify the severe drought conditions with the minimal rain chances in the 10 day forecast. 

10 Day Forecast AM (54).png
