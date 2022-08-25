Drought Update 8/25/22

With the rain that rolled through last week, there was zero change in the drought monitor in eastern Iowa. This could be looked at as a good thing or bad thing, considering drought conditions have worsened over the past month.
Across the entire state of Iowa, there was very minimal change in the drought. Areas near Sioux City are in extreme drought and are in desperate need for rain.
Over the next 5 days, rain isn't expected to be plentiful, with areas across eastern Iowa only receiving up to a half inch of rain.
Beyond Tuesday, conditions are expected to be dry through the start of September, so the drought may expand as we head near fall.