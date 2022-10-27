Drought Update 10/27/22

The drought monitor changed hardly at all this week, even with the rain we received this past Sunday and Monday.
We are still below normal for the month of October across all of eastern Iowa. Though, we have been below normal for the past couple of months as well.
Unfortunately, there does not appear to be much relief over the next 7 days, as conditions are expected to be dry once again.
The good news is that there appears to be some relief on the way. The beginning of November shows us trending towards above normal for precipitation.