Drought Monitor Updated 7/4/23

The latest Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. We did see some rain, but not enough to help. The map below is the amount of rain that fell from Tuesday morning last week to Tuesday morning this week.
The latest Drought Monitor is below (left) compared last week (right). You can see more of eastern Iowa is now dealing with severe drought conditions.
The forecast for the next seven days has at least chances of rain but rain amounts are not much, generally 0.50" or less where it does rain.
We need several inches of rain to get out of this drought. It looks like about 3-9" of rain, depending on location. Most of eastern Iowa is in the 6-9" range. But we would need that much rain in the next 4-6 weeks.