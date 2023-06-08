Drought Monitor Update

The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning and there is no surprise, the drought conditions are getting worse and more widespread. We are now seeing parts of eastern Iowa with Moderate to Severe drought conditions.
In the last 30 days, our rain amounts have been well below normal. In some cases 2-3" below normal.
This is not good, on average, May and June are the two wettest months of the year. The map below is representative of Waterloo.
The 6-10 day outlook is leaning toward above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
The 8-14 day outlook is leaning toward above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.