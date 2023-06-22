 Skip to main content
Drought Monitor Update June 20

The updated Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. The data used to make this is from last week until Tuesday morning. Dry weather and hot temperatures continue to make drought conditions worse. As of Thursday afternoon, there are three counties under a burn ban in the KWWL viewing area. They include the following: Delaware, Grundy, and Jones. 

Drought Monitor

June is typically the wettest month of the year. Unfortunately, most of eastern Iowa has had less than 1" of rain this month. (see map below)

June Rain

In just about a month, we went from normal conditions to severe drought conditions in parts of eastern Iowa. 

Drought Comparison

Also taking a look at comparisons,  check out the rain total difference from this year to last year for May 1 through June 20. We are short several inches this year compared to last year. 

Rain Departure Difference
