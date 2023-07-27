Drought Monitor Update July 25, 2023

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning. Despite having little to no rain there has not been much change. This map shows the rain from July 18 to July 25.
The only real change across the state was across north central Iowa. Part of our northwest counties went from dry to a moderate drought.
The precipitation outlook for the next two weeks does not look like much rain. The Climate Prediction Center has put Iowa in the normal to below normal amount of precipitation through August 10.
Iowa and some surrounding states show the soil moisture is expected to drop a bit through August 10.