 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Drought Monitor Update July 25, 2023

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning. Despite having little to no rain there has not been much change. This map shows the rain from July 18 to July 25. 

Drought 2.jpg

The only real change across the state was across north central Iowa. Part of our northwest counties went from dry to a moderate drought. 

Drought 1.jpg

The precipitation outlook for the next two weeks does not look like much rain. The Climate Prediction Center has put Iowa in the normal to below normal amount of precipitation through August 10. 

610prcp.new.jpg
814prcp.new.jpg

Iowa and some surrounding states show the soil moisture is expected to drop a bit through August 10. 

Drought Soil Moisture forecast.jpg

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you