Drought Monitor Update July 18, 2023

The latest Drought Monitor data was released Thursday morning. There has been some improvement from last weeks update. Most of eastern Iowa has improved by one category, going from severe to moderate.
The improvement was due to the widespread rain we had in the last week and a half. There was an area of heavier rain totals from near Mason City southeast to near the Quad Cities. The data runs from Tuesday to Tuesday each week and the update is released on Thursday morning.
Everyone got at least 0.50" of rain with some locations 2.50" of rain from July 11-18.
The forecast for the next seven days does not look to be much help eliminating the drought at this point. Rain forecast for the next seven days is less than 0.25".
The 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks don't show much promise for an active weather pattern.
Even the 3-4 week outlook doesn't show much active weather around here. If this holds true we might see the drought conditions get worse in the next few weeks.