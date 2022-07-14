 Skip to main content
Drought Monitor update 7/14

  • 0

The latest drought monitor was released this morning and shows most of the drought concerns remain in northwest Iowa with 2% of the state in extreme drought and 7% in severe drought.

Drought state.png

Locally, the same dry pattern remains in the south and east with just a sliver of Dubuque County included in moderate drought.

Drought Monitor.png

There has actually been some improvement in the dry conditions in eastern Iowa and northern Iowa compared to last week.

current_IA_chng_1W.png

Looking at the month of July so far through the 13th, we are running above average except for in Dubuque. Iowa City is the current rainfall leader.

Monthly Stats Rain.png

On the year so far, Waterloo remains slightly above normal while the rest of the big four are well below normal, especially Dubuque.

Rainfall Deficit.png

Looking ahead, we have some scattered  rain and storm chances tonight into Friday morning and isolated chances for the weekend. Most of next week looks dry.

10 Day Forecast AM.png

The rainfall forecast for the next 7 days does show eastern Iowa receiving up to about a half inch of rain, but the heaviest precip is just to our northeast.

QPF 7 Day.png

 The 6 to 10 day outlook looks below average (next week and weekend).

Precipitation Outlook 6-10 Day.png

The 8 to 14 day outlook (for next weekend into the week after) also looks dry.

Precipitation Outlook 8-14 Day.png

