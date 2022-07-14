Drought Monitor update 7/14

The latest drought monitor was released this morning and shows most of the drought concerns remain in northwest Iowa with 2% of the state in extreme drought and 7% in severe drought.
Locally, the same dry pattern remains in the south and east with just a sliver of Dubuque County included in moderate drought.
There has actually been some improvement in the dry conditions in eastern Iowa and northern Iowa compared to last week.
Looking at the month of July so far through the 13th, we are running above average except for in Dubuque. Iowa City is the current rainfall leader.
On the year so far, Waterloo remains slightly above normal while the rest of the big four are well below normal, especially Dubuque.
Looking ahead, we have some scattered rain and storm chances tonight into Friday morning and isolated chances for the weekend. Most of next week looks dry.
The rainfall forecast for the next 7 days does show eastern Iowa receiving up to about a half inch of rain, but the heaviest precip is just to our northeast.
The 6 to 10 day outlook looks below average (next week and weekend).
The 8 to 14 day outlook (for next weekend into the week after) also looks dry.