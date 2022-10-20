Drought Monitor Update - Oct. 20

The latest Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. The conditions continue to get worse. There was some rain, but most locations saw nothing. The spots that did get any did nothing to impact the drought conditions. The map below shows the rain during the last week.

Take a look at the monthly rain totals for Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. That amount of rain is not going to help a drought.

The maps below show the latest updated (left) compared to what it looked like four weeks ago.

Here is another way of looking at that. The map here shows the areas that had a change and by how much in the last 4 weeks.

There are several counties in Iowa that are currently under a burn ban. I would be curious to see if any others get added to the list. The next few days are warm and windy. I would advise no outdoor burning through the weekend since fires could get out of control quickly, especially this weekend.