Drought improves in weekly update

The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning with data factored in through July 19. It shows drying conditions in southern and northwest Iowa along with the extreme drought ongoing near Sioux City. All in all, 47% of the state is dry, 15% are under a moderate drought, 7% in severe drought, and 2% of the state in extreme drought.
Locally, moderate drought has been removed from Dubuque County and some of the dry conditions have been upgraded to normal after heavy rains late last week.
Here is the overall week over week change.
This month has seen well above average rainfall in Dubuque and Iowa City, but slightly less than average rain in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.
On the year, everyone is below average, especially in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City.
There are some on and off chances for rain in the forecast with storms capable of producing heavy rain through the weekend.
The current 7 day rainfall outlook shows the potential for about an inch of rain, but locally higher amounts are certainly possible.
The 6 to 10 day outlook for the last few days of July shows a chance for above average rainfall.
The 8 to 14 day outlook, which includes the first few days of August show near normal rainfall chances.
The early estimates for the month of August unfortunately look pretty dry.