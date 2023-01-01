December 2022 Numbers By: Mark Schnackenberg Mark Schnackenberg Author email Jan 1, 2023 Jan 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The peak wind gusts for the month:Waterloo 54 mph 23rd Dubuque 49 mph23rd Cedar Rapids 55 mph 2ndIowa City 52 mph23rd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wind Gust Meteorology Mark Schnackenberg Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Mark Schnackenberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments disabled. More From KWWL News 7 Schnack's Weather Blog Vernal Equinox Mar 20, 2019 Schnack's Weather Blog Jupiter and Saturn Dec 21, 2020 Schnack's Weather Blog Weather Wonders: 1991 Halloween Blizzard Oct 29, 2022 Schnack's Weather Blog Year in Review: 2018 Weather in eastern Iowa Dec 31, 2018 Schnack's Weather Blog Shape of a Raindrop: Teardrop or hamburger bun? Mar 27, 2021 Schnack's Weather Blog Snow & ice totals Jan. 17-18 Jan 18, 2020 Recommended for you