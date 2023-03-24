Dazzling display of northern lights last night

A severe G4 geomagnetic storm gave us a rare opportunity in Iowa to view the northern lights with our naked eye. Some reported that they saw the aurora dancing overhead. The pictures are absolutely spectacular! Thank you to all that sent them in
Sally Tieskoetter - Calmar.jpg
Jossie Jeffries - Grundy Center.jpg
Barb Sabelka Schwamman - Osage.jpg
Ferron Miller Anderson - North of Beaman.jpg
Doug Eagan - North Washington.jpg
Jake Aulwes - Garnavillo.jpg
Rebecca Lalk - Waverly.jpg
Tammy Rauen Spiegel - Dubuque.jpg
Karissa Shaffer - Jesup.jpg
Jessica R Schroeder - North of Aplington.jpg
Kimberly Fank - Independence.jpg
Ava Bernhard - Fredericksburg.jpg
Kristin Cleveland - Grundy Center.jpg
Christine Shea Robbins - Clarksville.jpg
Tyler Krull - North of Waterloo.jpg
Krystal Kennedy - North of Aplington.jpg
Courtney Palmer - North of Ackley.jpg
Derrick Murphy - Hazleton.jpg
Deborah Hackman - Ridgeway.jpg
Brittney Arends - Dike.jpg
Amanda Miller - Dubuque Area.jpg
They are not forecast to be visible the next couple of nights.