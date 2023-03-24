 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dazzling display of northern lights last night

  • Updated
  • 0
337352160_580086237426879_7413014046758089329_n.png

A severe G4 geomagnetic storm gave us a rare opportunity in Iowa to view the northern lights with our naked eye. Some reported that they saw the aurora dancing overhead. The pictures are absolutely spectacular! Thank you to all that sent them in

Northern Lights

They are not forecast to be visible the next couple of nights. 

Tags

Recommended for you