Damage reports and rainfall from Friday evening's storms (7/28/2023)

It was scorching hot yesterday with tropical humidity. Highs ended up in the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 70s giving us a heat index around 110°. We had more than enough ingredients for severe weather once the cold front came in to develop storms.
Storms developed around 5 PM and initially were discrete, allowing a tornado to develop near Iowa Falls and Popejoy in Franklin County. There were also funnels reported in Bremer County near Denver and Readlyn. It also seems as though a tornado touched down later in Jackson County near Andrew.
The storms quickly grew into a damaging line producing some large hail, but mainly significant damaging wind gusts, that moved to the southeast through the area, along and south of Highway 20. Some wind gusts topped 90 mph!! The threshold for severe criteria is 58 mph winds.
There were some reports of baseball size hail near Denver and large hail scattered throughout the area.
