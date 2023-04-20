 Skip to main content
Daily rainfall totals ending Thursday morning 4/20

We have had severe rounds of storms over the last 24 hours. The first came yesterday morning and left severe hail in a swath from Benton County to Dubuque County, along Highway 151. The second came overnight bringing heavy rain, but it looks like the storms have remained below severe criteria. The third is moving in as I type this up. 

From 7 AM yesterday to 7 AM this morning, here are the 24 hour totals. You can find yesterday's amounts here. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.16
Dubuque0.38
Cedar Rapids0.71
Iowa City0.40
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.12
Amana0.74
Anamosa 1 S0.40
Anamosa 3 SSW0.48
Aurora0.21
Beaman0.76
Belle Plaine0.48
Belle Plaine 3 S0.36
Bellevue L&D 120.11
Bloomington 3.5 N 0.65
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.46
Cedar Falls0.22
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.17
Cedar Rapids0.62
Cedar Rapids0.61
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.66
Central City0.46
Clutier0.84
Coralville0.75
Coralville Lake0.65
Decorah0.26
Decorah 4.9SE 0.34
Dorchester 3 S0.37
Dubuque0.28
Dubuque0.29
Dubuque0.23
Dubuque #30.40
Dubuque L&D 110.28
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.14
Dysart0.38
Dysart 3.1 N 0.41
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.30
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.45
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.26
Eldorado 1 E0.29
Elizabeth0.14
Elkader 6 SSW0.12
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.20
Ely 0.5 SE 0.61
Fairbank0.09
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.47
Fayette0.50
Garber0.20
Garwin0.63
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.34
Grundy Center0.48
Guttenberg L&D 100.39
Hampton0.43
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.29
Haven 1 NE0.76
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.49
Hills0.52
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.24
Independence0.28
Independence0.47
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.35
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.41
Ionia 2 W0.29
Ionia 2 W0.35
Iowa City0.57
Iowa City0.51
Iowa City0.66
Iowa City0.50
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.59
Iowa City 4 NE0.39
Iowa Falls1.15
Kesley0.90
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.20
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.20
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.75
Littleport0.12
Lone Tree0.34
Lowden0.12
Lynxville Dam 90.40
Manchester No. 20.47
Maquoketa 4 W0.03
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.62
Marion0.51
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.57
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.63
Marquette0.15
Marshalltown0.76
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.31
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.38
Nashua 2 SW0.41
New hampton0.30
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.35
New Hartford0.34
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.55
North English2.13
Oelwein0.25
Olin0.33
Osage0.53
Osage 4.7 E 0.47
Oxford 3 E0.68
Parkersburg0.40
Parnell 0.1 SSW 1.95
Parnell 4 S1.48
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.50
Peosta 2.9 E 0.26
Prairie Du Chien0.15
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.20
Reinbeck0.49
Reinbeck0.46
Riverside0.43
Robins 0.8 SE 0.55
Sigourney 2 S1.13
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.80
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.64
Spillville0.18
St. Ansgar0.46
Stanley0.25
Steuben 4 SE0.62
Stockton0.02
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.02
Tama0.50
Tipton0.18
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.30
Toledo 1 NW0.42
Traer0.36
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.14
Tripoli 2 N0.09
Urbana0.31
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.45
Vinton0.09
Washington0.10
Washington0.09
Washington 5.8 SW 0.14
Waterloo0.21
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.15
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.16
Waucoma0.20
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.16
Wellman 4.0 E 0.43
Winthrop0.18
Yellow River State Forest0.30

