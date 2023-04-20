Daily rainfall totals ending Thursday morning 4/20

We have had severe rounds of storms over the last 24 hours. The first came yesterday morning and left severe hail in a swath from Benton County to Dubuque County, along Highway 151. The second came overnight bringing heavy rain, but it looks like the storms have remained below severe criteria. The third is moving in as I type this up.
From 7 AM yesterday to 7 AM this morning, here are the 24 hour totals. You can find yesterday's amounts here.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.16
|Dubuque
|0.38
|Cedar Rapids
|0.71
|Iowa City
|0.40
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.12
|Amana
|0.74
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.40
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.48
|Aurora
|0.21
|Beaman
|0.76
|Belle Plaine
|0.48
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.36
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.11
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.65
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.46
|Cedar Falls
|0.22
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.17
|Cedar Rapids
|0.62
|Cedar Rapids
|0.61
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.66
|Central City
|0.46
|Clutier
|0.84
|Coralville
|0.75
|Coralville Lake
|0.65
|Decorah
|0.26
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.34
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.37
|Dubuque
|0.28
|Dubuque
|0.29
|Dubuque
|0.23
|Dubuque #3
|0.40
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.28
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.14
|Dysart
|0.38
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.41
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.30
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.45
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.26
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.29
|Elizabeth
|0.14
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.12
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.20
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.61
|Fairbank
|0.09
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.47
|Fayette
|0.50
|Garber
|0.20
|Garwin
|0.63
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.34
|Grundy Center
|0.48
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.39
|Hampton
|0.43
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.29
|Haven 1 NE
|0.76
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.49
|Hills
|0.52
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.24
|Independence
|0.28
|Independence
|0.47
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.35
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.41
|Ionia 2 W
|0.29
|Ionia 2 W
|0.35
|Iowa City
|0.57
|Iowa City
|0.51
|Iowa City
|0.66
|Iowa City
|0.50
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.59
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.39
|Iowa Falls
|1.15
|Kesley
|0.90
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.20
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.20
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.75
|Littleport
|0.12
|Lone Tree
|0.34
|Lowden
|0.12
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.40
|Manchester No. 2
|0.47
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.03
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.62
|Marion
|0.51
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.57
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.63
|Marquette
|0.15
|Marshalltown
|0.76
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.31
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.38
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.41
|New hampton
|0.30
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.35
|New Hartford
|0.34
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.55
|North English
|2.13
|Oelwein
|0.25
|Olin
|0.33
|Osage
|0.53
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.47
|Oxford 3 E
|0.68
|Parkersburg
|0.40
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|1.95
|Parnell 4 S
|1.48
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.50
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.26
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.15
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.20
|Reinbeck
|0.49
|Reinbeck
|0.46
|Riverside
|0.43
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.55
|Sigourney 2 S
|1.13
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.80
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.64
|Spillville
|0.18
|St. Ansgar
|0.46
|Stanley
|0.25
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.62
|Stockton
|0.02
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.02
|Tama
|0.50
|Tipton
|0.18
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.30
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.42
|Traer
|0.36
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.14
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.09
|Urbana
|0.31
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.45
|Vinton
|0.09
|Washington
|0.10
|Washington
|0.09
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.14
|Waterloo
|0.21
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.15
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.16
|Waucoma
|0.20
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.16
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.43
|Winthrop
|0.18
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.30