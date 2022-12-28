Consecutive Highs Below 32 Degrees

It has been pretty cold around here for almost two weeks. High temperatures have not been warmer than 32 each day for the last 12 days. Today (Wednesday) finally did and reached 40. It felt like the first day of spring. The calendar below shows the high temperatures for each day in Waterloo during the month of December.
The 12 days is the longest stretch this year. The average temperature for December, so far, is 20.6 degrees.
I looked more into the numbers for the Decembers on record and the longest stretch was 24 days in 2000. The average temperature that month was just 8.5 degrees. That ranks as the second coldest December on record in Waterloo.
I took it one step further and looked at the longest stretch at any time and that was 52 days. It was during the winter of 1978-79.