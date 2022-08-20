Funnel clouds were the name of the game today with many reported across the area from the morning to the afternoon. This is just some of them below.
One of these may have touched down to cause some crop damage near Scotch Grove in Jones County. The NWS will investigate further.
These funnels are known as cold air funnels. Today's setup, with a low pressure system moving overhead, was perfect for them.
The ingredients needed for these are as follows: cold air aloft, some surface instability or lift, and low level shear. These types of funnels rarely reach the ground, but if they do, they are typically weak EF-0s. They also don't last very long.
The surface low pressure system that moved directly overhead today came with some cooler air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, which prevents storms from becoming very big or growing deep into the atmosphere. This means, that the funnels can occur in showers or weak storms.
However, you do need some kind of updraft, or rising air, to create these showers or weak storms. The low pressure system itself provided enough lift for this. With low pressure, there is less air pushing down on you, allowing air to rise a little easier. Little pockets of sunshine also created instability, creating updrafts.
You could actually see visualize the spin that the low provided by looking at the satellite and radar. This aided in giving us enough shear near the cloud layer to get the air spinning, a.k.a funnels.