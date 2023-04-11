Burn Bans in Effect

There are a few things contributing to the elevated fire danger. The vegetation is still dry from the winter. Not much has started to green. The humidity level is low. Dew points are in the 40s while highs are in the 80s. Now if there are any fires the gusty south wind would spread that fire pretty fast.
There are a few counties under a burn ban until further notice.
Even if your county is not under a burn ban, please avoid any out door burning through Friday.
The wind on Wednesday is a little stronger than Tuesday was reporting. Wind gusts are forecast to top our around 35 mph.