Another round of rain through Monday morning 9/19

Another batch of storms fired up along the cold front yesterday evening before moving out a little after midnight. Some storms were strong and produced some large hail.
Otherwise, places in the south that needed the rain badly picked it up , with most rain falling south of Highway 20.
You can find the previous days' totals here and here. But over the last 48 hours, lots of rain fell over drought stricken areas.
Here is a full list of the 24 hour rainfall reports, from 7 AM, Sunday 9/18 to 7 AM, Monday 9/19.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.09
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.06
|Amana
|0.05
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.04
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.06
|Belle Plaine
|0.03
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.02
|Cedar Falls
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.13
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.02
|Clutier
|0.07
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|T
|Dysart
|0.15
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.08
|Grundy Center
|T
|Hills
|0.04
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|T
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.04
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|T
|Iowa Falls
|T
|Kinnick Stadium
|0.08
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.01
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.60
|Manchester No. 2
|T
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.03
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.05
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.02
|Marion
|0.11
|Marion
|0.16
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.13
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.05
|Marshalltown
|T
|Monticello
|0.11
|New Hampton0.02
|0.02
|Olin
|0.11
|Oxford 3 E
|0.04
|Parkersburg
|0.02
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.04
|Parnell 4 S
|0.09
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.01
|Reinbeck
|0.01
|Riverside
|0.03
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.07
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.03
|Sigourney
|1.20
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.16
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.16
|Swisher #2
|0.69
|Tipton
|0.22
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.35
|Traer
|0.13
|Urbana
|0.04
|Vinton
|0.10
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.05
|Washington
|T
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.06
|Waukon
|T
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01