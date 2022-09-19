 Skip to main content
Another round of rain through Monday morning 9/19

  • Updated
Another batch of storms fired up along the cold front yesterday evening before moving out a little after midnight. Some storms were strong and produced some large hail. 

Otherwise, places in the south that needed the rain badly picked it up , with most rain falling south of Highway 20.

You can find the previous days' totals here and here. But over the last 48 hours, lots of rain fell over drought stricken areas. 

Here is a full list of the 24 hour rainfall reports, from 7 AM, Sunday 9/18 to 7 AM, Monday 9/19.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.01
Cedar Rapids0.09
Iowa City0.00
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.06
Amana0.05
Anamosa 1 S0.04
Anamosa 3 SSW0.06
Belle Plaine0.03
Bloomington 3.5 N0.02
Cedar Falls0.01
Cedar Rapids0.13
Central City 6.7 W 0.02
Clutier0.07
Dubuque 1.4 WNW   T  
Dysart0.15
Elkader 6 SSWT
Ely 0.5 SE 0.08
Grundy CenterT
Hills0.04
Independence 0.6 ESE   T  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.02
Iowa City0.04
Iowa City 2.3 E   T  
Iowa FallsT
Kinnick Stadium0.08
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.01
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.60
Manchester No. 2T
Maquoketa 4 W0.03
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.05
Marengo 3.6 N 0.02
Marion0.11
Marion0.16
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.13
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.05
MarshalltownT
Monticello0.11
New Hampton0.020.02
Olin0.11
Oxford 3 E0.04
Parkersburg0.02
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.04
Parnell 4 S0.09
Platteville 1.1 NE0.01
Reinbeck0.01
Riverside0.03
Robins 0.8 SE 0.07
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.03
Sigourney1.20
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.16
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.16
Swisher #20.69
Tipton0.22
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.35
Traer0.13
Urbana0.04
Vinton0.10
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.05
WashingtonT
Washington 5.8 SW 0.06
WaukonT
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01

