Another Day with Record Highs

Today, August 23, was a record setting day. Several records were broken/tied. Today is the warmest day of the year. 

Highs Today
Record Highs vs Actual

The last time Waterloo had a temperature of 105 or warmer was 1988

Last 100 deg day

The heat index range was 110-120 across eastern Iowa. Waterloo had a heat index of 122 and that is a record. The previous record was 120 on July 12, 1995. 

Wow it is humid

The all time record high temperatures:

Waterloo: 112 July 13 and 14, 1936
Dubuque: 110 July 14, 1936
Cedar Rapids: 110 July 14, 1936
Iowa City: 105: July 7, 2012 (limited data)

