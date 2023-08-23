Another Day with Record Highs

Today, August 23, was a record setting day. Several records were broken/tied. Today is the warmest day of the year.
The last time Waterloo had a temperature of 105 or warmer was 1988
The heat index range was 110-120 across eastern Iowa. Waterloo had a heat index of 122 and that is a record. The previous record was 120 on July 12, 1995.
The all time record high temperatures:
Waterloo: 112 July 13 and 14, 1936
Dubuque: 110 July 14, 1936
Cedar Rapids: 110 July 14, 1936
Iowa City: 105: July 7, 2012 (limited data)