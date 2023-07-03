Additional rainfall amounts Sunday

Showers and storms continued through early Sunday morning in the southeast before sliding away. There were also some pop-up, but very isolated showers and storms yesterday afternoon.
Here is a list of rainfall totals since 7 AM Sunday.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.03
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.14
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.49
|Beaman
|0.09
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.01
|Cedar Falls
|0.05
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|T
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|T
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.01
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.01
|Coralville
|0.20
|Coralville Lake
|0.24
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|T
|Elizabeth
|0.11
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|Ely 0.5 SE
|T
|Grundy Center
|0.06
|Hills
|0.34
|Independence
|0.06
|Iowa City
|0.45
|Iowa City
|0.30
|Iowa City
|0.34
|Iowa City
|0.45
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.37
|Iowa Falls
|T
|Kesley
|0.05
|Kinnick Stadium
|0.18
|Lone Tree
|0.29
|Lowden
|0.01
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.02
|New Hartford
|0.01
|Olin
|1.09
|Parkersburg
|T
|Reinbeck
|0.01
|Riverside
|1.21
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.15
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.17
|Stanley
|0.01
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.02
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.01
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.23
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.43
|Vinton
|0.02
|Washington
|0.12
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.30
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.12
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|0.72