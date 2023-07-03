 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Additional rainfall amounts Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

Showers and storms continued through early Sunday morning in the southeast before sliding away. There were also some pop-up, but very isolated showers and storms yesterday afternoon.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a list of rainfall totals since 7 AM Sunday.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.03
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.14
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.49
Beaman0.09
Belle Plaine 3 S0.01
Cedar Falls0.05
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW T  
Cedar Falls 0.6 N T  
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.01
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.01
Coralville0.20
Coralville Lake0.24
Dyersville 1.7 ESE T  
Elizabeth0.11
Elkader 6 SSWT
Ely 0.5 SE T  
Grundy Center0.06
Hills0.34
Independence0.06
Iowa City0.45
Iowa City0.30
Iowa City0.34
Iowa City0.45
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.37
Iowa FallsT
Kesley0.05
Kinnick Stadium0.18
Lone Tree0.29
Lowden0.01
Maquoketa 4 W0.02
New Hartford0.01
Olin1.09
ParkersburgT
Reinbeck0.01
Riverside1.21
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.15
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.17
Stanley0.01
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.02
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.01
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.23
Tipton 0.7 N 0.43
Vinton0.02
Washington0.12
Washington 5.8 SW 0.30
Wellman 4.0 E 0.12
West Branch 2.0 NNW 0.72

Tags

Recommended for you