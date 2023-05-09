Additional rain yesterday and last night

Some light rain lingered yesterday morning, mainly in the east after 7 or 8 AM. Then we had some pop-up activity in northeast Iowa through the afternoon. Lastly, we had another round of showers/storms in the northwest yesterday evening and last night.
Here are the full 24-hour totals ending this morning at 7/8 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.17
|Dubuque
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.01
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.02
|Beaman
|0.11
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.02
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.03
|Cedar Falls
|0.12
|Cedar Falls
|0.12
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.31
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.28
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.19
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.01
|Decorah
|0.18
|Decorah
|0.23
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.02
|Dubuque
|0.02
|Dubuque
|0.02
|Dubuque #3
|0.04
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.04
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.02
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.03
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.03
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.12
|Elizabeth
|0.25
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.02
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.02
|Fayette
|0.10
|Grundy Center
|0.05
|Grundy Center
|0.10
|Hampton
|0.16
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.04
|Independence
|0.05
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.03
|Ionia 2 W
|0.23
|Iowa Falls
|0.12
|Kesley
|0.08
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.49
|Lowden
|0.06
|Manchester No. 2
|T
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.02
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.01
|Marshalltown
|0.08
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.02
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.07
|New Hampton
|0.31
|New Hampton
|0.33
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.30
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.29
|New Hartford
|0.03
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.52
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.03
|Osage
|0.30
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.23
|Parkersburg
|0.17
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.58
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.02
|Reinbeck
|0.03
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.01
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|St. Ansgar
|0.34
|Stockton
|0.33
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.33
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.25
|Strawberry Point
|0.03
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.04
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.10
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|T
|Vinton
|0.06
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.07
|Washington
|T
|Waterloo
|0.06
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.22
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.04
|Waucoma
|0.25
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.20
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.02