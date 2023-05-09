 Skip to main content
Additional rain yesterday and last night

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Some light rain lingered yesterday morning, mainly in the east after 7 or 8 AM. Then we had some pop-up activity in northeast Iowa through the afternoon. Lastly, we had another round of showers/storms in the northwest yesterday evening and last night. 

Here are the full 24-hour totals ending this morning at 7/8 AM.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.17
Dubuque0.02
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.01
Anamosa 3 SSW0.02
Beaman0.11
Bloomington 3.5 N0.02
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.03
Cedar Falls0.12
Cedar Falls0.12
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.31
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.28
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.19
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.01
Decorah0.18
Decorah0.23
Dorchester 3 S0.02
Dubuque0.02
Dubuque0.02
Dubuque #30.04
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.04
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.02
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.03
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.03
Eldorado 1 E0.12
Elizabeth0.25
Elkader 6 SSW0.01
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.02
Ely 0.5 SE 0.02
Fayette0.10
Grundy Center0.05
Grundy Center0.10
Hampton0.16
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.04
Independence0.05
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.03
Ionia 2 W0.23
Iowa Falls0.12
Kesley0.08
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.49
Lowden0.06
Manchester No. 2T
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.02
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.01
Marshalltown0.08
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.02
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.07
New Hampton0.31
New Hampton0.33
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.30
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.29
New Hartford0.03
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.52
Oelwein 1 E0.03
Osage0.30
Osage 4.7 E 0.23
Parkersburg0.17
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.58
Postville 5.5 NE 0.02
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.02
Reinbeck0.03
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.01
Solon 0.4 WNW   T  
St. Ansgar0.34
Stockton0.33
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.33
Stockton 4.6 NW0.25
Strawberry Point0.03
Toledo 1 NW0.04
Tripoli 2 N0.10
Vining 0.2 ENE   T  
Vinton0.06
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.07
WashingtonT
Waterloo0.06
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.22
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.04
Waucoma0.25
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.20
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01
Yellow River State Forest0.02

