 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 89.7 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:45 PM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Above Normal Winter Precipitation

Here is a look back at the winter precipitation. Winter in terms of the months of Dec/Jan/Feb. When it comes to precipitation, that is rain and the amount of water from the melted snow. 

From Iowa north the amount of precipitation for the winter was above normal. Just how much did we get? 

Percent of Normal

Here are the Waterloo numbers. The record is 7.94" in the winter of 2015-16. This winter total was 5.90". That amount puts Waterloo at 6th place. 

Waterloo Precip

Dubuque is in the same boat. The amount of 7.75" this winter puts it in 6th place. The record is 11.07" back in 1959-60. 

Dubuque Precip

The Cedar Rapids database is not as big as Waterloo and Dubuque. The data goes back to 1953. The record during that time was 8.55" in 1959-60, the same year as Dubuque. This winter 5.10" puts it in 9th place. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you