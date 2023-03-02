Above Normal Winter Precipitation

Here is a look back at the winter precipitation. Winter in terms of the months of Dec/Jan/Feb. When it comes to precipitation, that is rain and the amount of water from the melted snow.
From Iowa north the amount of precipitation for the winter was above normal. Just how much did we get?
Here are the Waterloo numbers. The record is 7.94" in the winter of 2015-16. This winter total was 5.90". That amount puts Waterloo at 6th place.
Dubuque is in the same boat. The amount of 7.75" this winter puts it in 6th place. The record is 11.07" back in 1959-60.
The Cedar Rapids database is not as big as Waterloo and Dubuque. The data goes back to 1953. The record during that time was 8.55" in 1959-60, the same year as Dubuque. This winter 5.10" puts it in 9th place.