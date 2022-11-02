A November Soaker

We had a very dry September followed by a dry October. The early part of November will have more rain in 2 days than each month individually. The rain starts out light Thursday night, after midnight. Heavy rain with isolated storms is expected all day Friday and Friday night. The rain continues Saturday morning, but gradually lightens up. The rain eventually tapers off Saturday afternoon.
November is a month that doesn't typically have storms bring a lot of rain. Take a look at the stats below on rain amounts of 2"+ in a two day period during the month of November.