A look back at the March 5th severe weather event

A year ago today, a massive storm system moved through Iowa and produced many tornadoes, including the Winterset EF-4 tornado. Let's look back at the storm and everything that unfolded.
Obviously, tornadoes are not common in March, but with temperatures into the 60s and dew points in that upper 50s and low 60s range, it was a favored environment for severe weather. In particular, tornadoes were favorable due to strong lift from a cold front and backing winds at the surface.
Around 2 PM that day, the Storm Prediction Center issued a level 3 risk for south central Iowa, and a level 2 risk for much of the state due to those favorable conditions. In the level 3 risk, there was a 10 percent chance for tornadoes, a significantly high number.
Unfortunately, it did play out as forecasted, with that level 3 area seeing those tornadoes. Here is a radar loop from that day of the system moving through, bringing heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and multiple tornadoes.
The most damaging and unfortunately fatal tornado was the one which passed through Winterset. This is a photo of the EF-4 tornado moving through Winterset courtesy of Roger Riley.
As mentioned earlier, this EF-4 tornado started southwest of Winterset and ended near Newton. Peak winds were up to 170 mph, with a whopping 70 miles traveled on the ground. This tornado did result in the unfortunate deaths of 5 people and 6 others were injured.
Many structures were severely damaged, including another spot here in Winterset.
Another shot of a structure severely damaged in Norwalk, Iowa, which is just south of Des Moines.
There were two tornadoes that occurred locally here in eastern Iowa. Luckily no injuries or fatalities were reported with these two. The first one was an EF-2 that run through parts of Tama county.
The photo above is damage done to a house and some of the surrounding area.
The second tornado was near Vinton, Iowa, and this was categorized as an EF-1.
All in all, there were 13 tornadoes in Iowa on March 5. In total, 7 people died, including those 5 from the Winterset storm.
These tornado reports stretched for a whopping 145 miles, as the storm moved from west to east across the state.
Of course, not only tornadoes were associated with this storm. Hundreds of storm reports with either hail or winds were reported across eastern Iowa and into parts of Illinois.
This was a devastating and historical weather event, one that we hope never happens again.