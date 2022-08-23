We are getting to the end of summer and the chances of 90 degree days are dwindling. So far, Waterloo and Iowa City had 22 days with the high temperature reaching 90 or warmer. Cedar Rapids has reported 12 days with Dubuque with just 9 days.
Now time to look ahead. The numbers you are about to read come from the last 30 years. From August 23 through December 31 Waterloo averages 3.2 days of 90 plus. In 2021 there were 4 days and in 2020 there were 7 days. So hot days are not totally behind us.
Here are the numbers for Dubuque: The average is 0.9 days with 2021 having 1 day and 2020 having 5 days.
Cedar Rapids: The average is 2.3 days with 2021 having 3 days and 2020 having 7 more days.
Iowa City: The average is 3.4 days with 2021 having 6 days and 2020 with 7 days.
As we head into September soon, reaching 90 degrees or warmer is still in the cards. In the short term (next 10 days) high temperatures are forecast to stay cooler than 90 degrees.