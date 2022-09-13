80s in September

High temperatures are forecast to reach the 80s for the rest of the week and continue into early next week. Through September 13, we have had the following number of days of 80+:
Waterloo 6 Days
Dubuque 5 Days
Cedar Rapids 6 Days
Iowa City 7 Days.
Last year we had between 13-19 days for the entire month. The 30 year average, for Waterloo, is 10.4 days.
The chart below shows how many days the high temperature topped 80 in Waterloo during the month of September back through 2013.
The record number of days in September is the following:
Waterloo 23 days in 1908
Dubuque 19 days in 1895
Cedar Rapids 18 days in 2021
Iowa City 21 days in 2005