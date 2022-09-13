 Skip to main content
80s in September

  • Updated

High temperatures are forecast to reach the 80s for the rest of the week and continue into early next week. Through September 13, we have had the following number of days of 80+:

Waterloo 6 Days

Dubuque 5 Days

Cedar Rapids 6 Days

Iowa City 7 Days. 

Last year we had between 13-19 days for the entire month. The 30 year average, for Waterloo, is 10.4 days. 

The chart below shows how many days the high temperature topped 80 in Waterloo during the month of September back through 2013. 

80s in Waterloo (Sept)

The record number of days in September is the following: 

Waterloo 23 days in 1908

Dubuque 19 days in 1895

Cedar Rapids 18 days in 2021

Iowa City 21 days in 2005

