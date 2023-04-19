24-hour rainfall totals through Wednesday AM 4/19

A warm front in Missouri and overriding south winds allowed showers and storms to blossom across the state, starting around midnight last night, continuing through this morning. These were below severe criteria, but did produce pockets of heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and some small hail at times.
Here is a full list of 24 hour totals below. Note that these end around 7 or 8 AM and it is still raining as of this post. Any additional rain will be included in tomorrow's post.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.03
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|T
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|T
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.08
|Calmar
|0.40
|Cedar Falls
|0.03
|Cedar Falls
|0.04
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.02
|Central City
|0.03
|Coralville Lake
|0.04
|Decorah
|0.37
|Decorah
|0.30
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.08
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.05
|Dysart
|0.04
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.14
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.05
|Fairbank
|0.02
|Fayette
|0.05
|Garber
|0.03
|Garwin
|0.23
|Grundy Center
|0.04
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.05
|Haven 1 NE
|0.02
|Kesley
|0.30
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.10
|Littleport
|0.04
|Manchester
|0.09
|Manchester No. 2
|0.06
|Marquette
|0.05
|New Hampton
|0.32
|New Hampton
|0.39
|Oelwein
|0.02
|Olin
|0.04
|Parkersburg
|0.15
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.05
|Reinbeck
|0.07
|Spillville
|0.36
|St. Ansgar
|0.94
|Stanley
|0.03
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.04
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.04
|Traer
|0.26
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.10
|Urbana
|0.08
|Waterloo
|0.02
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.03
|Waucoma
|0.30
|Waupeton
|0.07
|Winthrop
|0.02
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.07