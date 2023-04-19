 Skip to main content
24-hour rainfall totals through Wednesday AM 4/19

  • Updated
  • 0

A warm front in Missouri and overriding south winds allowed showers and storms to blossom across the state, starting around midnight last night, continuing through this morning. These were below severe criteria, but did produce pockets of heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and some small hail at times.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of 24 hour totals below. Note that these end around 7 or 8 AM and it is still raining as of this post. Any additional rain will be included in tomorrow's post.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.03
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa CityT
  
Anamosa 3 SSWT
Belle Plaine 3 S0.08
Calmar0.40
Cedar Falls0.03
Cedar Falls0.04
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.02
Central City0.03
Coralville Lake0.04
Decorah0.37
Decorah0.30
Dorchester 3 S0.08
Dubuque L&D 110.05
Dysart0.04
Eldorado 1 E0.14
Elkader 6 SSW0.05
Fairbank0.02
Fayette0.05
Garber0.03
Garwin0.23
Grundy Center0.04
Guttenberg L&D 100.05
Haven 1 NE0.02
Kesley0.30
La Porte City 5.1 NNW0.10
Littleport0.04
Manchester0.09
Manchester No. 20.06
Marquette0.05
New Hampton0.32
New Hampton0.39
Oelwein0.02
Olin0.04
Parkersburg0.15
Prairie Du Chien0.05
Reinbeck0.07
Spillville0.36
St. Ansgar0.94
Stanley0.03
Steuben 4 SE0.04
Toledo 1 NW0.04
Traer0.26
Tripoli 2 N0.10
Urbana0.08
Waterloo0.02
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.03
Waucoma0.30
Waupeton0.07
Winthrop0.02
Yellow River State Forest0.07

