24-hour rain totals through Friday morning

Scattered light to moderate rain showers developed yesterday evening and overnight. We didn't see much in the way of thunder, just good old-fashioned rain.
It is still raining as of this post, but these are the 24-hour totals through about 7 or 8 AM Friday morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.22
|Dubuque
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|Iowa City
|0.05
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.02
|Amana
|0.02
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.04
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.05
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.07
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.02
|Aurora
|0.03
|Beaman
|0.34
|Belle Plaine
|0.20
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.17
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.04
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.02
|Cedar Falls
|0.16
|Cedar Falls
|0.20
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.28
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.28
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.24
|Cedar Rapids
|0.03
|Cedar rapids
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.02
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.05
|Central City
|0.02
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.09
|Clutier
|0.46
|Coralville
|0.03
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.06
|Coralville Lake
|0.02
|Decorah
|0.07
|Decorah
|0.06
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.08
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.19
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.02
|Dubuque
|0.02
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.02
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.01
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.01
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.05
|Dysart
|0.24
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.18
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.02
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.02
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.14
|Elizabeth
|0.01
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.07
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.05
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.03
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.02
|Fairbank
|0.15
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.07
|Fayette
|0.16
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.20
|Garber
|0.05
|Garwin
|0.30
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.34
|Grundy Center
|0.46
|Grundy Center
|0.51
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.04
|Hampton
|0.37
|Haven 1 NE
|0.31
|Hills
|0.12
|Independence
|0.18
|Independence
|0.17
|Ionia 2 W
|0.12
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.09
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.05
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.05
|Iowa Falls
|0.67
|Kesley
|0.60
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.25
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.03
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.05
|Littleport
|0.05
|Lone Tree
|0.02
|Lowden
|0.03
|Lynxville Dam 9
|T
|Manchester
|0.04
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.05
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.04
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.06
|Marion
|0.04
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.04
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.03
|Marshalltown
|0.33
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.02
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.09
|Monticello
|0.07
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.14
|Murray 0.5 N
|0.22
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.15
|New Hampton
|0.15
|New Hampton
|0.20
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.15
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.09
|New Hartford
|0.37
|Oelwein
|0.16
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.04
|Olin
|0.02
|Osage
|4.83
|Osage 4.7 E
|1.03
|Osceola 2.5 WSW
|0.38
|Parkersburg
|0.58
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.03
|Parnell 4 S
|0.02
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.05
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.02
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.24
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.02
|Reinbeck
|0.43
|Reinbeck
|0.37
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|T
|Riverside
|0.04
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.04
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.05
|Sigourney
|0.04
|Sigourney
|0.06
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.04
|St. Ansgar
|1.38
|Stanley
|0.11
|Strawberry Point
|0.06
|Tama
|0.26
|Tipton
|0.01
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.04
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.26
|Traer
|0.43
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.15
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.12
|Urbana
|0.07
|Vinton
|0.08
|Vinton
|0.05
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.08
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.01
|Waterloo
|0.18
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.19
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.25
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.02
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.04
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.03
|Winthrop
|0.03