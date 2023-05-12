 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

24-hour rain totals through Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Scattered light to moderate rain showers developed yesterday evening and overnight. We didn't see much in the way of thunder, just good old-fashioned rain.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

It is still raining as of this post, but these are the 24-hour totals through about 7 or 8 AM Friday morning.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.22
DubuqueT
Cedar RapidsT
Iowa City0.05
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.02
Amana0.02
Amana 4.7 W 0.04
Anamosa 1 S0.05
Anamosa 3 SSW0.07
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.02
Aurora0.03
Beaman0.34
Belle Plaine0.20
Belle Plaine 3 S0.17
Bloomington 3.5 N0.04
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.02
Cedar Falls0.16
Cedar Falls0.20
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.28
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.28
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.24
Cedar Rapids0.03
Cedar rapids0.03
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.04
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.02
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.05
Central City0.02
Central City 6.7 W 0.09
Clutier0.46
Coralville0.03
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.06
Coralville Lake0.02
Decorah0.07
Decorah0.06
Decorah 4.9SE 0.08
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.19
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.02
Dubuque0.02
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.02
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.01
Dubuque L&D 110.01
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.05
Dysart0.24
Dysart 3.1 N 0.18
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.02
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.02
Eldorado 1 E0.14
Elizabeth0.01
Elkader 6 SSW0.07
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.05
Ely 0.5 SE 0.03
Ely 2.0 N 0.02
Fairbank0.15
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.07
Fayette0.16
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.20
Garber0.05
Garwin0.30
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.34
Grundy Center0.46
Grundy Center0.51
Guttenberg L&D 100.04
Hampton0.37
Haven 1 NE0.31
Hills0.12
Independence0.18
Independence0.17
Ionia 2 W0.12
Iowa City0.03
Iowa City0.02
Iowa City0.09
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.05
Iowa City 4 NE0.05
Iowa Falls0.67
Kesley0.60
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.25
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.03
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.05
Littleport0.05
Lone Tree0.02
Lowden0.03
Lynxville Dam 9T
Manchester0.04
Maquoketa 4 W0.05
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.04
Marengo 3.6 N 0.06
Marion0.04
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.04
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.03
Marshalltown0.33
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.02
Monona 9.8 N 0.09
Monticello0.07
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.14
Murray 0.5 N 0.22
Nashua 2 SW0.15
New Hampton0.15
New Hampton0.20
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.15
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.09
New Hartford0.37
Oelwein0.16
Oelwein 1 E0.04
Olin0.02
Osage4.83
Osage 4.7 E 1.03
Osceola 2.5 WSW 0.38
Parkersburg0.58
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.03
Parnell 4 S0.02
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.05
Peosta 2.9 E 0.02
Postville 5.5 NE 0.24
Prairie Du Chien0.02
Reinbeck0.43
Reinbeck0.37
Rickardsville 0.2 W   T  
Riverside0.04
Robins 0.8 SE 0.04
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.05
Sigourney0.04
Sigourney0.06
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.04
St. Ansgar1.38
Stanley0.11
Strawberry Point0.06
Tama0.26
Tipton0.01
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.04
Toledo 1 NW0.26
Traer0.43
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.15
Tripoli 2 N0.12
Urbana0.07
Vinton0.08
Vinton0.05
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.08
Washington 5.8 SW 0.01
Waterloo0.18
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.19
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.25
Wellman 4.0 E 0.02
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 0.04
Williamsburg 3 SE0.03
Winthrop0.03

Tags

Recommended for you