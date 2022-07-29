100° day climatology

In case you haven't heard, some serious heat is on the way to kick August. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s with 100° temps not out of the question for Wednesday. Of course, with the humidity, it will likely feel like triple digit heat at times, but how often do we actually see that mark for an air temperature?
Looking at the entire period of record, which stretches back all the way to the late 1800s for Waterloo, Dubuque, and Cedar Rapids, but is not very extensive for Iowa City, we find quite a few 100 degree days in total.
Context is key here. A huge share of these days happened early in the historical record, especially during the 1930s Dust Bowl era. Dust storms and severe drought created such dry air that temperatures soared for much of the decade. The more humidity there is in the air, the harder it is to see such extreme temps. That's why it is always a "dry heat" in places like Arizona.
Half of Dubuque's 100° days came between 1930 and 1939, while 41% of Waterloo's 100° days came during this time. About 30.7% of Cedar Rapids' triple digit days came in this decade, but the city also saw some pretty hot summers in the early 1900s, with the summers of 1901, 1913, and 1916 all seeing more than 10 days over 100°.
Less than a fifth of our total 100° days have come since 1940, and a good chunk of those days came in 1988.
In fact, looking at data for the last 30 years yields only 7 100° days in Waterloo, 1 in Dubuque, and 5 in Cedar Rapids, but a whopping 12 in Iowa City.
Here is a look at the last time we had a 100° day in any of the big 4. We hit that mark just last year in Waterloo, but you have to go back roughly 9 or 10 years for the last time in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City.
Again, a primary barrier to reaching extreme heat like 100° is the amount of moisture in the air. Simply put, it takes way more energy to heat up an airmass full of water vapor than it does to heat up one with little water vapor in it. So, the higher the dew point, the harder it is to get deep into the 90s, let alone the 100s.
Of course, we experience a lot of humidity in our air thanks to the "corn sweat" or evapotranspiration from the crops. Coming and going systems will also transport humidity to us. However, it seems that a large driver of humidity is drought, or lack thereof. With drought in place, there is less moisture to evaporate into the air, allowing temperatures to climb higher. Many years where we see hotter temperatures correlates fairly well with drought or less rainfall.