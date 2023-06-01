Waterloo flips the switch on new chapter with lighting of Fourth Street Bridge

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The City of Waterloo flipped the switch on the Fourth Street bridge on Thursday evening, lighting up one of the most iconic bridges in Iowa.
City and community leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural lighting celebration. The city started work on the bridge lighting project about a year and a half ago.
The new lighting experience is all part of the Veterans Way Project.
Mayor Quentin Hart said it is the start of a new chapter for the city.
"We are not just gathered to turn on pretty lights so we can enjoy them together and say, ah, that's nice, but we are making a statement," Hart said. "We are claiming our true identity and telling people of this city of this state of Iowa and to the world that Waterloo is thriving and creating opportunities."
The lights will also change colors at night. At the top of each hour, the lights will shine red, white, and blue to honor local veterans. It last for five minutes, and then the bridge turns into other colors for the other 55 minutes.
The Waterloo River Lights were designed by Rob Shakespeare, who is an Indiana-based professional lighting designer. Shakespeare specializes in dramatic architectural and lighting designs.
"It is a public lighting art piece that is alive, and the exciting part is that it is a cool, giant worm of color that's moving back and forth," Shakespeare said. "But then you're inside that tunnel, and colors just surround you. It's moving, and it really is magic."
It is programmed with lighting displays for different seasons, holidays and community events.
"There's one for winter, one for summer, spring, fall, Christmas, Irish Fest and Oktoberfest in town," Shakespeare said. "For all the major celebrations, the bridge will celebrate and also celebrate colors in the community."
The system is all connected with the amphitheater lighting, external lighting tower and the Five Sullivan Brothers Waterloo Convention Center. All of the systems are working together to tell a lighted story.
The colors also cascade below, with light flowing through the rapids. You won't be able to fully see that part of the light show until construction on the Park Street Bridge is completed.
In addition to honoring local veterans and saluting Waterloo's rich military history, the bridge lighting project is also an effort to make downtown Waterloo more of a destination.
"The event hopefully will reignite our commitment to support this city that has worked to heal the broken relationships for scars of racial division," Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said. "As veterans, we commit to serving our fellow citizens with honor, courage, and duty on both sides of the bridge. It is with a heartfelt appreciation that tonight's bridge lighting will illuminate veterans way for years to come."
The lighting under the bridge symbolically unites the two sides of the river and the historical East and West divisions in the City of Waterloo.
"I want it for once and for all to transform the archaic symbol of division into a modern celebration of unity," Mayor Hart said. "No more east side or west side or south side or north end, but a community where we see people that are thriving in a city that united."
"Light illuminates, and it illuminates the best of the best, the best of us. So now, when we look at this bridge, it's no longer East side and West side, and it's unified Waterloo, and I think that's something to be proud of," Pastor Mary Robinson, who served as the bridge lighting committee chairperson, said. "We'll be able to look at this bridge and say yes, something that once divided us now unites us, and we've got something that we can feel very, very proud about."
In addition to walking through the bridge, some of the best spots to view the light show are driving over the Fifth Street bridge and the amphitheater.