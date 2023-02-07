V.A. Clinic moves and expands services to old Hy-Vee building

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The V.A. Community Based Outpatient Clinic will move and expand it's services from it's current 9,500 square foot facility located on Ansborough, to the new 21,000 square-foot facility in Waterloo.
The process for this new clinic started in Iowa City in 2020, and is currently in the construction phase.
Services will include mental health, optometry, chiropractic, primary care, and dietitian services just to name a few. There are five different providers for primary care services.
Clinical Manager Kathy Kroemer said as the V.A. works to serve 4,200 veterans in the Cedar Valley, there was a great need.
"We've been in the location in Ansborough since 2012, so being able to expand services I think has generally generated a lot of positive community feedback," Kromer said. "Being able to provide more services to the community and saving veterans the travel time to Iowa City or other providers is definitely a big point for us."
Kroemer said the V.A. anticipates a summer of 2023 opening.