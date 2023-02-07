 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into
Thursday Morning...

.A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to
snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning.
Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible,
especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per
hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to
the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

V.A. Clinic moves and expands services to old Hy-Vee building

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The V.A. Community Based Outpatient Clinic will move and expand it's services from it's current 9,500 square foot facility located on Ansborough, to the new 21,000 square-foot facility in Waterloo.

The process for this new clinic started in Iowa City in 2020, and is currently in the construction phase.

Services will include mental health, optometry, chiropractic, primary care, and dietitian services just to name a few. There are five different providers for primary care services.

Clinical Manager Kathy Kroemer said as the V.A. works to serve 4,200 veterans in the Cedar Valley, there was a great need.

"We've been in the location in Ansborough since 2012, so being able to expand services I think has generally generated a lot of positive community feedback," Kromer said. "Being able to provide more services to the community and saving veterans the travel time to Iowa City or other providers is definitely a big point for us."

Kroemer said the V.A. anticipates a summer of 2023 opening.

