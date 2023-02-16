Travel not advised in Jogno

...Snow expanding early this morning over southern and central
Iowa...
.Snow will become widespread over southern and central Iowa
over the next several hours and continue through the morning
hours. The peak snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per
hour will be from 5am to 11am over central Iowa. Breezy winds
from the north causing blowing snow along with these snow rates
will cause visibilities under a mile, which will coincide with the
morning rush hour. Plan extra time for a slower than normal
morning commute.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
during this morning's rush hour. Be prepared for slick roads and
poor visibility and allow extra time to reach your destination
during a slower than normal morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
&&