Travel not advised in Jogno

Weather Alert

...Snow expanding early this morning over southern and central Iowa... .Snow will become widespread over southern and central Iowa over the next several hours and continue through the morning hours. The peak snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will be from 5am to 11am over central Iowa. Breezy winds from the north causing blowing snow along with these snow rates will cause visibilities under a mile, which will coincide with the morning rush hour. Plan extra time for a slower than normal morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected during this morning's rush hour. Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra time to reach your destination during a slower than normal morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&