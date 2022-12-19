TRACKING: Dangerous cold and blizzard-like conditions

Today: Very cold to start today with temps near 0 and wind chills below zero. Clouds build early to give us cloudy skies. By the mid-afternoon, a weak disturbance looks to give us some light snow showers, perhaps creating some slick spots for the evening commute. Temperatures gradually climb to the mid and upper 20s, even low 30s south, by midnight. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: The light snow tapers off with a trace to 2” possible across the area. Skies are mostly cloudy, but a cold front starts to move through, dropping lows to the single digits north and west but low to mid teens east and south. Winds shift to the northwest behind the front at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Tuesday is partly cloudy but cold with highs in the mid teens to mid 20s east and south. Winds are northwesterly up to 15 mph with wind chills in the single digits to teens. Lows fall to near 0 Tuesday night with bitterly cold wind chills.
Wednesday: Cloud cover builds back in as our next system approaches. By the afternoon and evening, snow chances start to creep up as the air becomes saturated. It’ll be a cold day with high sin the teens to 20s along with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Significant Storm Thursday/Friday: Blizzard-like conditions with very strong winds and blowing snow, moderate to heavy snowfall amounts, and dangerous cold are coming into focus. Snow showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday with chances through Thursday night and Friday as the system departs. The snow could be heavy at times, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. Amounts are still the least certain aspect of this storm, but it will likely be the biggest of the season thus far.
Winds may be of the most concern with this system, sustained at 20 to 35 mph Thursday and Friday, gusting to 50+ mph. This will certainly create blizzard like conditions, especially with the fresh snow, making travel difficult to impossible for possibly a day or two.
Dangerous cold will pose risks too. Highs are in the single digits Thursday with lows near double digits below zero Thursday night through Saturday night. Highs stay near zero Friday before gradually improving some. Wind chills will be significantly worse, around 20 to 45 degrees below through the end of the week and Christmas Eve. Have an emergency kit in your car if you are traveling.