...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

TRACKING: Dangerous cold and blizzard-like conditions

Strong late week system coming through.

Today: Very cold to start today with temps near 0 and wind chills below zero. Clouds build early to give us cloudy skies. By the mid-afternoon, a weak disturbance looks to give us some light snow showers, perhaps creating some slick spots for the evening commute. Temperatures gradually climb to the mid and upper 20s, even low 30s south, by midnight. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: The light snow tapers off with a trace to 2” possible across the area. Skies are mostly cloudy, but a cold front starts to move through, dropping lows to the single digits north and west but low to mid teens east and south. Winds shift to the northwest behind the front at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Tuesday is partly cloudy but cold with highs in the mid teens to mid 20s east and south. Winds are northwesterly up to 15 mph with wind chills in the single digits to teens. Lows fall to near 0 Tuesday night with bitterly cold wind chills.

WednesdayCloud cover builds back in as our next system approaches. By the afternoon and evening, snow chances start to creep up as the air becomes saturated. It’ll be a cold day with high sin the teens to 20s along with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Significant Storm Thursday/Friday: Blizzard-like conditions with very strong winds and blowing snow, moderate to heavy snowfall amounts, and dangerous cold are coming into focus. Snow showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday with chances through Thursday night and Friday as the system departs. The snow could be heavy at times, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. Amounts are still the least certain aspect of this storm, but it will likely be the biggest of the season thus far.

Winds may be of the most concern with this system, sustained at 20 to 35 mph Thursday and Friday, gusting to 50+ mph. This will certainly create blizzard like conditions, especially with the fresh snow, making travel difficult to impossible for possibly a day or two.

Dangerous cold will pose risks too. Highs are in the single digits Thursday with lows near double digits below zero Thursday night through Saturday night. Highs stay near zero Friday before gradually improving some. Wind chills will be significantly worse, around 20 to 45 degrees below through the end of the week and Christmas Eve. Have an emergency kit in your car if you are traveling.

