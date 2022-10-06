Families push back against pitbull ban in Allison

ALLISON, Iowa (KWWL)- Several Eastern Iowa families are fighting to get their pets back after the City of Allison in Butler County either took away or ordered them to remove their dogs. City ordinances ban the breed inside the city.
Under Chapter 56 of the city code of ordinances, residents are not allowed to "keep, shelter or harbor and dangerous animal as a pet." The city lists several animals under the definition of dangerous animals including badgers, wolverines, scorpions, and pit bulls.
"Any dog of that breed known variously as American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier or Pit Bull Terrier; or any dog of mixed breed which contains a strain of such breed which is identifiable as such by a qualified veterinarian licensed in the State," the city code of ordinance says.
Mayor Scott Henrichs said it is not a new ordinance and has been on the books for about ten years. He said it has been