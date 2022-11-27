Man shot and kiiled outside Des Moines bar Sunday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A man was shot and killed outside a bar in Des Moines early Sunday morning.
It happened at the Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue.
According to the NBC affiliate in Des Moines, WHO 13, police said they found a 29-year-old man shot in the head in the parking lot outside of the bar.
The man died from his injuries at the hospital.
WHO 13 reports Des Moines Police have not arrested any suspects but believe the shooting was targeted.
This is the 16th homicide in Des Moines this year.