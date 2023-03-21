Wartburg College will soon have a new facility for esports program

WAVERLY, Iowa. (KWWL) - As electronic sporting has become increasingly popular among Wartburg students, the esports program has plans to renovate a bigger space for the teams.
More than 25 students currently share 15 computers to both practice and compete.
The new space in the Classroom Technology Center, will allow the program to utilize 12 additional computers.
A broadcasting space and dedicated competition space is also accounted for in the design.
Head Coach Joshua Fischer said he hopes the space will help further grow the program.
"This says Wartburg sees esports as important, and adds to that feeling of belongingness for all the players," Fischer said. "That's what I care about more than anything else, and I am really excited that we get to use this new room for that."
Fischer said the project will be completed by the fall, and hopes to add an additional team for the upcoming school year.
The project is fully funded by donations.