Local Unions reach tentative contract agreement with Aramark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A tentative agreement has been reached with local Teamsters unions and Aramark -- possibly avoiding a strike.
Aramark is one of the largest uniform service providers in the Midwest.
The tentative agreement covers workers at the Iowa statewide plant, represented by Local Union 238 in Cedar Rapids.
Also affected are workers in Des Moines, Dubuque and Sioux City represented by Unions 90, 120 and 554.
No word yet on when a ratification vote will be held.
Details on the tentative agreement are not yet public.