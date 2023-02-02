 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below zero will be common, including around 30 below north.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Local Unions reach tentative contract agreement with Aramark

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A tentative agreement has been reached with local Teamsters unions and Aramark -- possibly avoiding a strike.

Aramark is one of the largest uniform service providers in the Midwest.

The tentative agreement covers workers at the Iowa statewide plant, represented by Local Union 238 in Cedar Rapids.

Also affected are workers in Des Moines, Dubuque and Sioux City represented by Unions 90, 120 and 554.

No word yet on when a ratification vote will be held.

Details on the tentative agreement are not yet public.

Tags

Recommended for you