Two people suffer serious injuries in head-on crash

LISBON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were injured in a head-on crash northwest of Lisbon.
Linn County sheriff's officials say 44-year-old Mary Goslin of Mount Vernon crossed the center line and collided with an on-coming vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Amanda Dragon of Mount Vernon.
The crash happened Friday just after 6 p.m. on W. Mount Vernon Road near the intersection of Ballard Road, about six miles northwest of Lisbon.
Sheriff's officials say Goslin and Dragon both suffered serious injuries. They were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
A passenger in Dragon's vehicle was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.