Two injured when semis collided in Buchanan County

WINTHOP, Iowa (KWWL) -- Buchanan County authorities have completed their investigation of an accident involving two semis early Friday.
Two men are recovering from injuries they suffered in the crash, which happened just after 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near Racine Ave. interchange south of Winthrop.
According to sheriff's officials, a westbound semi struck the trailer of another semi that was parked on the shoulder. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
The crash forced the westbound lanes to be temporarily shutdown for a time.
Both drivers were taken to the Independence hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries after the accident. Sheriff's officials identified the men as Bradley Strese of Jefferson, Wis., and Jordan Shaw of The Villages, Fla.
Strese was later cited for failure to maintain control.