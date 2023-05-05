North Liberty comedian helps a family in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - A North Liberty Comedian aims to help out a local family in need.
Comedian Nathan Timmel has hosted annual charity comedy show for over 12-years now, and says it's important to give back to his community.
"This is the small give back I can give, and that makes me feel like I am actually doing something with my career," Timmel said.
Timmel said choosing this year's charity recipient was an easy decision to make.
"Unfortunately it just feel into our lap, a friend of my son was diagnosed diagnosed with a horrific disease," Timmel said.
In December of 2022, eight-year-old Penelope Pearson was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. That is a type of cancer that affects white blood cells which help fight infection.
Mother Liz Pearson said ever since the diagnosis, the financial and stress has been quite overwhelming.
"The costs are astronomical, the immunotherapy drug that she just finished one round of costs $90,000," Pearson said.
However, the family said they are grateful to have people in their community like Timmel.
"Our community has been so amazing we live in a small community, we always thought people would support us if anything bad ever happened," Pearson said. "The way that people just showed up for us was overwhelming."
Penelope is currently in remission however, the Pearson family still has a long road ahead.
"She still is a high risk cancer patient, and we still have two years of treatment," Pearson said.
Attending the charity comedy show, is just one of the ways you can help the Pearson family. The show will be held Saturday May 6th at the Lucky Cat Comedy Club in Cedar Rapids.
To follow along with Penelope's journey, you can click here.