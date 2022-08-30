TEST, Test. - This is a test article.
The opening season of Lost Island Theme Park is now in the books. The park closed its gates for the year early, and Sunday was its last day open.
There were high hopes for the park's first year when it opened to visitors in June, but the opening summer did not turn out the way they had planned. About a month into operation, the park saw roughly 250-700 guests daily.
"We were projecting a lot higher numbers than we saw," General Manager Eric Bertch said.
Between the low attendance and a lack of staff, Bertch said they felt they had no choice but to close early for the season.
