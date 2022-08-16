Marion Pool to close for the season Friday; splash pads to stay open through Labor Day

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Pool will close for the season on Friday, August 19th at 5:30 p.m.
As the summer winds down, lifeguards at the pool are starting school, college, and fall sports.
The remainder of the week will feature limited hours at the pool. Lap swim will take place from 11:00-12:30 p.m. Open swim will be from 1:00-5:30 p.m. There will be no family swim from 5:30-7:00p.m.
Splash pads at the Thomas and Gill Parks will remain open with normal hours through Labor Day. The splash pads may be open past that date, pending when the Marion Parks and Recreation begin the winterization process.