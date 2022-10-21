Vokes' 3 touchdowns fuels Grundy Center's 49-0 rout

GRUNDY CENTER (KWWL) – Tiernan Vokes owned the second quarter. The Grundy Center sophomore hauled in three touchdowns in the frame, including an impressive 71 yard highlight play as the No. 2 Spartans rolled over Belle Plaine 49-0.
The win moves Grundy Center through the opening round of the playoffs as the three-time consecutive state finalists moved closer to another shot.
After a slow start that included a Belle Plaine opening play, onside kick recover, the Spartans proceded to dominate, first snuffing out the Plainsmen's opening drive. That led to a long march down the field capped by Colin Gordon's first touchdown pass of four on the night, a 13 yard strike to Tate Jirovsky. Justin Knaack added a one yard touchdown run for a 13-0 lead after the opening quarter.
That led to the “Vokes Show” in the second. After his highlight reel 71 yard score, he added touchdown receptions of 7 and 20 yards to cap off a monster quarter that increased the edge to 35-0, before the Spartans outscored Belle Plaine 49-0 in the second half.
The defensive shut-out marked the fourth for Grundy Center in their last six games.