Top ranked Dike-New Hartford falls in 2A State Championship match

CORALVILLE(KWWL)--In the Class 2A State championship Dike-New Hartford chases the 16th state title in school history... --
The match is tied at one set apiece -- Dike-New Hartford is playing from behind -- Abby Verburg with one of her 26 kills -- Western Christian took set three --
The Wolverines rally to dominant in the third -- Payton Petersen -- smashes one of her 26 kills -- DNH wins 25-13 to force a 5th set--
The Wolverines build a big lead -- Ellie Knock -- with the kill-- Dike-New Hartford leads 14, 11 --with three match points.
But Western Christian stages an epic comeback --scoring five straight points to stun the Wolverines 16, 14. Dike-New Hartford loses in five sets -