Tiger Performance Center will be a 'game-changer' for the Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
“This is our dream,” says Cedar Falls High School Activities and Athletic Director, Troy Becker, as he excitedly talks about the new Scheels Tiger Performance Center and indoor Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center.
Fundraising efforts are currently underway for both facilities, which will be attached to the new Cedar Falls High School, scheduled to open in 2024 at West 27th Street and Hudson Road.
Troy Becker points out, “Our Community supported the new high school.” That, he says, is a significant factor. But, with the Tiger Performance Center he says, “Essentially, what we have is one opportunity in fifty years to do it right.”
Thanks to an incredible overall plan from Invision Architecture, the Tiger Performance Center will fit seamlessly into the design of the new high school.
Check out the virtual tours of the new Cedar Falls High School Tiger Performance Center and Community Aquatic Center on the Invision website.
Tiger Performance Center Committee Member, Samantha Wingert, says “This is a community effort, and realistically, it's going to take the whole of our community to make this happen.”
The new multi-purposed facility will house various amenities for community residents, including an indoor track, gymnasium, and will be able to host a wide variety of events, such as largescale basketball or volleyball tournaments.
The turf area can be used as practice area for marching band, football, soccer, baseball, softball, golf, virtually all sports.
Lead gifts to get the project started have come from Scheels and Martin Brothers.
Martin Brothers was the first to step up with its $750,000 lead gift in March of 2022. That Martin Brothers gift generated several other gifts to really jump start the TCP Project going.
Then, in August, Scheels stepped up with its $1,000,000 gift for the Tiger Performance Center, which will bear the Scheels name.
There are two main goals in the $8,000,000 overall effort.
The focus right now is on the first goal, and that is to get the Tiger Performance Center built by the time the new Cedar Falls High School opens in 2024. That's a $5,000,000 effort and some $4,000,000 has already been raised, thanks to many generous donors.
The second goal, which is a separate funding project, will be the new Community Natatorium. A Cedar Falls indoor Community Aquatic Center, also to be attached seamlessly to the new high school.
The aquatic center project is a collaborative effort between the Cedar Falls Community School District, the City of Cedar Falls and the local competitive swimming community, known as 'Jump in.'
The Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center is necessary because both of the school district's aging indoor swimming pools at Holmes and Peet Junior High Schools are going away after decades of use. '
There are a couple of key elements in this fundraising effort for the Tiger Performance Center.
A pledge can be drawn out over a five year period, and each gift is tax-deductible. The money being raised is going to the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Please check out pledging and 'Naming' opportunities by going to tigerperformancecenter.com or on the Cedar Falls High School Athletics website.
Information on the projects and how to make a pledge can be found at: tigerperformancecenter.com
Samantha Wingert and Troy Becker stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the major fundraising effort for this week's edition of The Steele Report.